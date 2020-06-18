Left Menu
Development News Edition

China turned Modi govt's 'fixed' fight into real one: Ambedkar

The Dalit leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reveal why his government was playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) with China, and tell the "politics" behind that policy. Ambedkar's statements come in the wake of a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops that took place on Monday evening at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which resulted in the death of a colonel and 19 other Indian Army soldiers.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:27 IST
China turned Modi govt's 'fixed' fight into real one: Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday alleged that the Modi government was earlier playing a "fixed fight" with China, which the neighbouring country turned into a real one recently. The Dalit leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reveal why his government was playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) with China, and tell the "politics" behind that policy.

Ambedkar's statements come in the wake of a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops that took place on Monday evening at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which resulted in the death of a colonel and 19 other Indian Army soldiers. "Fifteen days ago, I had made a statement that the PM is playing 'noora kushti' with China. I had also said that as long as it is 'noora kushti' it doesn't matter, but if China decides to convert it into a real 'kushti', then there will be problem for India. And that's what has happened now," Ambedkar told reporters here.

"Chinese soldiers resorted to stone pelting, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. There is no confirmation about the number of casualties in China," he said. "But what was the reason behind the 'noora kushti' played by the prime minister? He should tell it to the nation.

He should reveal the politics behind it. If he does not make it clear, then we will draw our own conclusions and then the government should not say that the countrymen didn't stand behind it when it was in trouble," he added. Ambedkar said that the government should take every political party on board and take everyone into confidence on the issue.

"The PM should at least discuss what he wants to do in future," he said. Meanwhile, Ambedkar also demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of Dalit social activist Arvind Bansod, who allegedly committed suicide in Pimpaldhara village Nagpur district last month.

The police have filed a case against LPG agency owner Mithilesh alias Mayur Bandopant Umarkar and his two friends under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide). According to police, on May 27, Bansod and his friend Gajanan Raut, travelling on a motorcycle, stopped near the gas agency and started clicking pictures of the outlet. Umarkar and his two friends objected to the duo taking pictures and they allegedly slapped and abused Bansod, who later purchased pesticides and consumed it. Bansod died in a hospital two days later.

Ambedkar said, "We are not satisfied with the probe conducted so far. Several witnesses have not been examined till now. There should a CBI inquiry into the incident." PTI CLS NP NP.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Bolton says Trump unfit for office as book alleges sweeping misdeeds

Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said the U.S. president is unfit for office, according to interview excerpts released on Thursday after portions of the top aides upcoming book revealed a withering portrayal of his...

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman

State Bank of India SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said that there is enough liquidity available in the system and also interest rates have moderated to a large extent. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce, ...

Over 15,000 migrant workers returning to Maha daily: minister

More than 15,000 migrant workers who had left Maharashtra during lockdown are returning to the state every day as industries have resumed operations in a phased manner, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. The lockdown on account o...

Shraddha Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He danced to his own tune

Days after Sushant Singh Rajputs death, his friend and Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor say his passing has left a huge void but she will remember the actor as someone full of kindness, intelligence, and curiosity. Rajput, 34, was found d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020