Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scindia, Digvijaya set to enter Rajya Sabha from MP

The Congresss other nominee Phool Singh Baraiya, a Dalit leader, however, stands a very slim chance of making it to the upper house of Parliament in the election on Friday. The BJP has enough MLAs to get elected its two candidates, whereas the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has asked 54 of its 92 MLAs to cast their first preference vote for Digvijaya.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:54 IST
Scindia, Digvijaya set to enter Rajya Sabha from MP

BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday looked set to sail through on the eve of Rajya Sabha election to three seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Congresss other nominee Phool Singh Baraiya, a Dalit leader, however, stands a very slim chance of making it to the upper house of Parliament in the election on Friday.

The BJP has enough MLAs to get elected its two candidates, whereas the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has asked 54 of its 92 MLAs to cast their first preference vote for Digvijaya. The former chief minister needs 52 votes to get elected to Rajya Sabha for the second consecutive term. Baraiya, placed after Singh in the pecking order by his party, does not have the numbers on his side to win.

The Dalit leader hails from Gwalior-Chambal region where most of the 24 vacant assembly seats in MP are located. Byelection for vacant seats would have to take place by September. A majority of these seats are dominated by scheduled castes.

The ruling BJP is in a comfortable position for Fridays election, as it has 107 MLAs of its own and enjoys the support of two MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one MLA of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and two Independents. The saffron party thus has the support of 112 in the 230-member Assembly whose effective strength is 206. Scindia and Solanki, thus, can get the 52 votes each needed for victory.

Legislators of both the parties were busy holding meetings on Thursday to finalise their strategies for the election. The BJP will hold another meeting at night, party sources said. Congress MLAs would gather at state unit chief Kamal Naths residence around 8 AM on Friday and go to the Assembly in buses to vote, said a party legislator. This was decided at a meeting at Naths house on Thursday, the MLA added.

The BJP held lunch meetings of groups of legislators. "MLAs from each revenue division held meetings separately," a party leader said.

The election is significant as Scindia joined the BJP by parting ways with the Congress in March this year. Twenty- two of his supporters also resigned as MLAs, leading to the fall of the Nath government and return of the BJP to power. A senior BJP leader said if Digvijaya won at the expense of Baraiya, it would benefit the saffron party in Assembly by-elections.

"We are going to tell the public about how Digvijaya Singh snatched away the opportunity of a Dalit to reach the Upper House," he said..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Health Minister's condition improving: Official

A day after he tested positive for COVID-19, the condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday improved but fever has not subsided yet, senior officials said. The 55-year-old minister is being kept on oxygen support on and o...

Equating coal with diamonds shows PM's callousness towards climate change realities: Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for equating coal with diamonds, saying it shows the headline-hunter PMs callousness and utter disregard for climate change realities. In this day and ...

Ex-U.S. counterterrorism analyst sentenced to 2.5 years over media leaks

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former counterterrorism analyst with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency to serve two and a half years in prison for leaking classified material about a foreign countrys weapons system to two journal...

Bodies of five jawans killed in Galwan valley clash reach Patna

Bodies of five army jawans, who were killed fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh, arrived here on Thursday by a special flight. Twenty Indian army personnel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020