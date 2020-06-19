Good decision to call all-party meet on India-China conflict but 'late', says Congress MP Akhilesh

By Amit Kumar Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Friday welcomed the decision to call all-party meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ongoing border tensions with China, stating that it is a good call but a "late decision".

"This is a good thing. The Congress party has been demanding from the beginning that the country should be informed about what all is happening on the borders with China. All the parties on this issue are united. They have equal rights as much as the Prime Minister and the BJP," former Union Minister Prasad said while speaking to ANI. "It is also true that some parties are not invited to the meeting. This should not have happened. No government should work with such an attitude. We will still appeal to the Prime Minister that they should also be called for the meeting" he added.

Around 20 political parties have been invited for the all-party meet with Prime Minister Modi set to be held today at 5 pm. The meeting was called after at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15.India had said that the violent face-off happened in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side."In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on June 19. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," PMO had tweeted. (ANI)