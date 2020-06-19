Left Menu
Development News Edition

Send RSS people to guard border: Cong leader Husain Dalwai

Send Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) people, they will guard the border, said Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday while hitting out at the Centre for allegedly sending soldiers to talk with Chinese troops without any weapons.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:00 IST
Send RSS people to guard border: Cong leader Husain Dalwai
Congress leader Husain Dalwai speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Send Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) people, they will guard the border, said Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday while hitting out at the Centre for allegedly sending soldiers to talk with Chinese troops without any weapons. His remarks came after 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley earlier this week.

"All-party meeting should have been called before. It is unfortunate that 20 of our were killed. They went there without weapons.... But those (from China) came with nail-studded rods. No one from their side died, only our jawans died," Dalwai told ANI. "How can you send our jawans without arms? They could have fought but didn't get a chance. They just had sticks. Is this RSS shakha? Why send soldiers? Send RSS people. They will guard the border," he said. The all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the India-China border situation is scheduled to be held at 5 PM today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's opposition Labour faces "mountain to climb" to win power

Britains opposition Labour Party faces a mountain to climb to win power after hemorrhaging support to the governing Conservatives over its leadership, Brexit and manifesto at the last election, a review said on Friday. The review, led by La...

SANParks to approach opening of overnight facilities

The South African National Parks SANParks says it is preparing to recall its hospitality staff for a phased approach in the reopening of its overnight facilities.This follows an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that accommodation p...

SC to ask states to set up expert panels to ensure proper care to COVID-19 patients in hospital

The Supreme Court Friday said it would direct states to set up expert panels and on installing CCTV cameras in hospitals to ensure proper treatment to COVID-19 patients, while asking the Centre to take decision on the issue of different cha...

IIT Mandi team develops infusion technology for herbs in mid-Himalayan region to help farmers

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology IIT Mandi have developed a herbal infusion technology as a sustainable means of income for local marginal farmers in the mid-Himalayan region. The team at the institutes Botanical Garden and Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020