Send RSS people to guard border: Cong leader Husain Dalwai

Send Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) people, they will guard the border, said Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday while hitting out at the Centre for allegedly sending soldiers to talk with Chinese troops without any weapons. His remarks came after 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley earlier this week.

"All-party meeting should have been called before. It is unfortunate that 20 of our were killed. They went there without weapons.... But those (from China) came with nail-studded rods. No one from their side died, only our jawans died," Dalwai told ANI. "How can you send our jawans without arms? They could have fought but didn't get a chance. They just had sticks. Is this RSS shakha? Why send soldiers? Send RSS people. They will guard the border," he said. The all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the India-China border situation is scheduled to be held at 5 PM today. (ANI)