Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter labels Trump's tweet as 'manipulated media'

Twitter Inc added a 'manipulated media' label on a video posted on U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter feed on Thursday that showed a doctored news clip with a misspelled banner flashing "Terrified todler runs from racist baby." The original video, which went viral on social media in 2019, showed a black toddler and a white toddler running towards each other and hugging.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:55 IST
Twitter labels Trump's tweet as 'manipulated media'
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc added a 'manipulated media' label on a video posted on U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter feed on Thursday that showed a doctored news clip with a misspelled banner flashing "Terrified todler runs from racist baby."

The original video, which went viral on social media in 2019, showed a black toddler and a white toddler running towards each other and hugging. It was published https://edition.cnn.com/2019/09/10/us/new-york-toddlers-hugging-trnd/index.html with the headline "These two toddlers are showing us what real-life besties look like" on CNN's website last year. The clip https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1273770669214490626 shared in Trump's tweet first shows the part where one of those toddlers is seen running ahead of the other. At one point the banner reads: "Racist baby probably a Trump voter".

The tweeted video, with more than 7.7 million views and 125,000 retweets, then goes on to show the original video and concludes : "America is not the problem. Fake news is." "We may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context," Twitter says in an explanation of its policies posted on its website https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/manipulated-media.

Twitter has been under fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration since it fact-checked Trump's tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud. It also labeled a Trump tweet about protests in Minneapolis as "glorifying violence." The president, who has battled Twitter and other tech companies over alleged censorship of conservative voices on social media platforms, said in late May he would propose legislation to potentially scrap or weaken the law shielding internet companies, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate outlets where he has been criticized.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Railways converts 5,231 non AC coaches into COVID care centres

In order to augment the capability against COVID-19, Indian Railways has converted 5,231 non-air-conditioned coaches into isolation coaches as per the guidance document on appropriate management of suspected or confirmed cases, an official ...

AP CM inaugurates nine control rooms to regulate boating operations in tourist places

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated nine control rooms in six districts for regulating boating operations in tourist places in the state. He also directed officials to frame a new tourism policy as the c...

Number of COVID-19 containment zones in Bengal rise from 1,907 to 2,428 in a week

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, the number of containment zones in the state has also also increased from 1,907 to 2,428 in a week. Kolkata, which has reported the highest number of active cases in the state 2,173 so far, als...

Belarus president says country foiled foreign plot after rival arrested

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday Belarus had foiled a foreign plot to destabilize the country ahead of a presidential election in August, a day after the arrest of his main political rival sparked protests. Lukashenko has ruled...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020