Congress' Digvijaya, BJP's Scindia and Solanki win RS polls
Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki on Friday won Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh, an official said. The Congress' other candidate, Dalit leader Phool Singh Barriya, lost the election.
Digvijaya Singh bagged 57 votes, Scindia 56 and Solanki 55, the poll official said. Barriya got 36 votes in the biennial election to three vacant seats from Madhya Pradesh.
