Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress' Digvijaya, BJP's Scindia and Solanki win RS polls

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki on Friday won Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh, an official said. The Congress' other candidate, Dalit leader Phool Singh Barriya, lost the election. Digvijaya Singh bagged 57 votes, Scindia 56 and Solanki 55, the poll official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:21 IST
Congress' Digvijaya, BJP's Scindia and Solanki win RS polls

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki on Friday won Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh, an official said. The Congress' other candidate, Dalit leader Phool Singh Barriya, lost the election.

Digvijaya Singh bagged 57 votes, Scindia 56 and Solanki 55, the poll official said. Barriya got 36 votes in the biennial election to three vacant seats from Madhya Pradesh.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties not invited to all-party meet slam govt, question criteria

Opposition parties like the RJD, AAP, and AIMIM reacted angrily on Friday over not being invited to the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation along the India-China border and raised questions over...

Demand in economy will rise when uncertainty is not there: CEA

Demand in the economy will increase when the uncertainty regarding health in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak ends, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said on Friday. Speaking at a webinar session organised by Bharat Chamber of...

Iran urges social distancing as coronavirus cases top 200,000

Irans tally of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 200,000 on Friday, as state media continued to warn about a lack of proper social distancing despite a new surge of infections. Daily deaths have exceeded 100 most of this week, for the firs...

Wirecard CEO exits as search for missing billions hits dead end in Asia

Wirecards chief executive quit on Friday as the German payments firms search for 2.1 billion of missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines and it scrambled to secure a financial lifeline from its banks.Markus Braun, who built Wirecard i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020