Media bodies on Friday expressed concern over the filing of an FIR in Uttar Pradesh against a journalist over a report on the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on a village, saying many governments are increasingly using state machinery to "shoot the messenger".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:53 IST
FIR against journalist in UP: Media bodies slam action, say increasing trend to 'shoot messenger'

Media bodies on Friday expressed concern over the filing of an FIR in Uttar Pradesh against a journalist over a report on the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on a village, saying many governments are increasingly using state machinery to "shoot the messenger". An FIR has been filed against Supriya Sharma, the executive editor of Scroll.in, for allegedly misrepresenting facts in a report on the impact of the lockdown in a village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police sources said on Thursday. The Editors Guild of India described as an "overreaction" the filing of the First Information Report (FIR) against Sharma. In a statement, the Guild said the use of criminal provisions of the law against journalists has now become an unhealthy and despicable trend that has no place in any vibrant democracy.

It needs to be resisted as well as eliminated, it said. The Guild said it is deeply concerned over the registration of a FIR at Varanasi's Ramnagar police station against Sharma and its Chief Editor over the report published from Varanasi’s Domari village. "The FIR was filed on June 13 under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as also under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act)," the Guild said. This followed a complaint by Mala Devi, who was quoted by Supriya Sharma in her report, published on Scroll.in on June 8, it said.

The Guild also noted the reported statement from Scroll.in, saying that it stood by the article in question. The Scroll.in statement also clarified that it had interviewed Mala Devi in Domari village, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on June 5, 2020 and that her statements had been reported accurately in the article titled, "In Varanasi village adopted by Prime Minister Modi, people went hungry during the lockdown", it said. In view of the categorical statement from Scroll.in, the Guild said it is of the view that the use of various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act are an "overreaction" and will seriously undermine freedom of the media. The Guild said it respects all laws of the land as also the right of Mala Devi to defend herself against any acts of injustice. "But it also finds the flagrant misuse of such laws unjustifiable and reprehensible. Worse, the increasing frequency of such misuse of laws by the authorities is tantamount to shooting the messenger and destroying a key pillar of India's democracy," it said.

The Indian Women's Press Corps also expressed deep concern at the registering of the FIR against Sharma for carrying out her professional duty. In a statement, the IWPC said it views the FIR as another attempt to intimidate journalists and prevent them from highlighting news that is uncomfortable to the powers that be. The IWPC reiterates that it is the job of journalists to show truth to power so that the government can take remedial action and redress all wrongs. "Instead, many governments are increasingly using state machinery to shoot the messenger with intimidation and harassment," the statement said. A recent FIR against veteran journalist Vinod Dua exposes the trend adopted by authorities to silence journalists, it alleged. The IWPC said it has full faith in the judicial system and hopes the FIR against Supriya Sharma will not be entertained by the relevant courts and journalists will continue to have the freedom to expose the suffering of people and irregularities in the system.

