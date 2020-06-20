Left Menu
Centre has surrendered before China: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said it seems that Centre has surrendered before China as the government is toeing the line of China and saying that they have not seized Indian territory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:32 IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said it seems that Centre has surrendered before China as the government is toeing the line of China and saying that they have not seized Indian territory. "Yesterday BJP led central government has given a 'shameful's statement and said that China did not take possession of our one inch of land. If China has not taken possession of our land and territory, then why our leaders were engaged in talks with the Chinese government, Why our forces were in talks with Chinese forces. 20 soldiers have lost their lives and the BJP government is saying that they have not captured our land and they are speaking the same language as China," Singh told ANI.

Singh said that instead of befitting reply to China, they have surrendered before it. "It is very shameful that they are not agreeing with defence veterans. China is saying that they have not captured India's land and this government is toeing the same line and thing. It is demoralising our forces. Government is changing statements on a daily basis. They have surrendered before China," he added.

Meanwhile, the Central government has said that attempts are being made in to give mischievous interpretation to remarks of the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting, countering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that India "surrendered to the Chinese aggression". Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, after an all-party meeting on Friday about the LAC row with China, said that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory.

The Central government, in a statement, said that the Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC). (ANI)

