Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump's campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.Murtaugh said campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign's safety protocols. Campaign officials say everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 00:22 IST
6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19
The campaign's communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that “quarantine procedures” were immediately initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign's communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that "quarantine procedures" were immediately initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event.

He said no one who had immediate contact with those staffers would attend, either. Murtaugh said campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign's safety protocols.

Campaign officials say everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security. They will also be given masks to wear if they want, and hand sanitizer at the 19,000-seat BOK Center.

The rally is expected to be the biggest indoor event the country has seen since restrictions to prevent the coronavirus from spreading began in March.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grizzlies hire Ahearn as assistant coach

The Memphis Grizzlies added Blake Ahearn to the staff as an assistant coach on Saturday. Ahearn, 36, left his role as head coach of the NBA G Leagues Austin Spurs to take the position.He will assist head coach Taylor Jenkins with player dev...

Solar eclipse 2020: Goddess Kanaka Durga temple closed till 6 am on Monday

The temple of Goddess Kanaka Durga on Indrakeeladri hillock was closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday after regular rituals, in the wake of the solar eclipse on June 21. The temple will be reopened at 230 p.m. on Sunday, after completion of the sola...

HP Cong leader booked for 'objectionable' post on social media

Former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti has been booked on the charge of posting objectionable comments on social media regarding the Sino-India standoff in Ladakhs Galwan valley, Himachal Pradesh police spokesperson Khushhal Sharma said on Satur...

NFLPA advises players to stop working out together

The NFL Players Association reportedly has asked players to stop working out together. NBC Sports Pro Football Talk obtained a copy of a letter sent to all players from NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer.Please be advised that it is our ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020