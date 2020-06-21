Left Menu
Impeaching U.S. Attorney General Barr 'waste of time' -top Democrat Nadler

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:58 IST
U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor investigating President Donald Trump's lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday.

Jerrold Nadler, the House Judiciary chairman who helped lead Trump's impeachment hearings last year, told CNN's "State of the Union" the Republican-led Senate would block any such effort.

"I think he deserves impeachment. He certainly deserves impeachment. But again, that's a waste of time because the Republicans in the Senate won't look at that and we have, we have other ways of getting at this," Nadler said.

