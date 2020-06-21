Impeaching U.S. Attorney General Barr 'waste of time' -top Democrat Nadler

Impeaching U.S. Attorney General Barr 'waste of time' -top Democrat NadlerReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:58 IST
U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor investigating President Donald Trump's lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday.
Jerrold Nadler, the House Judiciary chairman who helped lead Trump's impeachment hearings last year, told CNN's "State of the Union" the Republican-led Senate would block any such effort.
"I think he deserves impeachment. He certainly deserves impeachment. But again, that's a waste of time because the Republicans in the Senate won't look at that and we have, we have other ways of getting at this," Nadler said.
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction
President Donald Trump orders withdrawal of National Guard from Washington DC, says "everything is under control"
Former top Republican General Powell endorses Democrat Biden for president
Former top Republican General Powell backs Democrat Biden for president
EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction