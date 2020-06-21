Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sambit Patra moves SC seeking permission to hold Jagannath Yatra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has moved the Supreme Court to seek a review of its order that barred Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The BJP leader had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Puri to his BJD rival Pinaki Misra. The nine-day rath yatra festival in the seaside pilgrim town is scheduled on June 23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:03 IST
Sambit Patra moves SC seeking permission to hold Jagannath Yatra
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter @BJPLive

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has moved the Supreme Court to seek a review of its order that barred Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "Today I filled an application for clarification/ modification of earlier order of Supreme Court and sought permission for the Holy Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu in Puri scheduled for 23rd June," Patra tweeted. The BJP leader had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Puri to his BJD rival Pinaki Misra.

The nine-day rath yatra festival in the seaside pilgrim town is scheduled on June 23. A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on June 18 said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra in the Odisha pilgrim town cannot be allowed. "Hope all our prayers are answered by the Lord of the Universe," Patra said.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary Milind Parande on Sunday said that the Jagannath Rath Yatra should be allowed and as it can be held with all COVID-19 protocols. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said it is the responsibility of the Odisha government to take proper steps to ensure the continuity of this yatra, which is the tradition of Odisha and the entire country.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trumps first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. Social media users on platforms including the popular vi...

Telangana Governor stresses importance of yoga in people's daily lives

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday urged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives. The Governor, whoperformed yoga along with her family membersat the Raj Bhavan here as part of International Yoga Day celebrations, ...

Nepal proposes giving citizenship to foreign woman married to Nepali man after 7 years of union

Nepals Parliamentary State Affairs and Good Governance committee has proposed to amend the countrys Citizenship Act that would require a foreign woman married to a Nepali national to wait seven years for naturalised citizenship. However, th...

Rajasthan reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 393 new cases

Rajasthan reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 349 as 393 fresh cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 14,930. Four deaths were reported in Jaipur, two each in Alwar, Bharatpur and Nagaur, and one f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020