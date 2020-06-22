Left Menu
War of words between TRS, BJP over handling of COVID-19 crisis continues

Speaking to reporters, BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar targetted the TRS government over the alleged low testing of coronavirus samples in the state. Giving out numbers on the tests conducted in each BJP- ruled state, he sought to know how many have been carried out in Telangana.

The war of words between ruling TRS and BJP in Telangana over the handling of COVID-19 crisis continued on Monday with the opposition party staging protests against the 'failure' of Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in tackling the virus and state Health Minister hitting back. Speaking to reporters, BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar targetted the TRS government over the alleged low testing of coronavirus samples in the state.

Giving out numbers on the tests conducted in each BJP- ruled state, he sought to know how many have been carried out in Telangana. Claiming that three per cent deaths were reported in Telangana, the highest in the country, he asked whether it was not due to the 'inefficiency' of the state government.

Referring to TRS leaders comments about good manners vis--vis BJP, Sanjay Kumar said, "if there is any chief minister in this country who does not have good manners, it is only KCR." He also alleged that the TRS government hasfailed to protect policemen, doctors and others who tested positive for the viral infection in large numbers. Sanjay Kumar was among 46 party leaders and workers who were taken into preventive custody while they were holding protests.

Those taken into preventive custody were all let off later, police said. Health Minister E Rajender hit back saying "it is shameful for some leaders touse corona for their cheap politics." He flayed the Centre for confining itself to calling for clapping and lighting lamps without releasing funds.

The Centre has washed its hands off on the matter by giving only Rs 214 crore so far, he alleged. The BJP leaders, who allege that COVID-19 testing has not been adequate in the state, should realize that the central government had diverted imported machines to Kolkata, though Telangana government was the first in the country to order them, Rajender said in a release on Monday.

The machines can test 3,500 to 4,000 samples a day, he claimed. BJP and the TRS have been engaged in a wordy duel on the management of COVID-19 situation by the state government, particularly after BJP president J P Nadda slammed the TRS government for low testing in a virtual rally addressed by him on Saturday.

The virtual rally was held over the completion of one year in office by the Narendra Modi government in its second term..

