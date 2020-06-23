Left Menu
We should stop using Chinese products: Maha dy CM

Pawar's comments came a day after the Shiv Sena-led state government announced a "status quo" with regard to MoUs signed with three Chinese companies in view of the Galwan Valley face off in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. "We must take a strict position against the country which does wrong to us.

Updated: 23-06-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:07 IST
We should stop using Chinese products: Maha dy CM

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said China would be forced to mend its ways if Indians stop using products manufactured by that country. Pawar's comments came a day after the Shiv Sena-led state government announced a "status quo" with regard to MoUs signed with three Chinese companies in view of the Galwan Valley face off in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

"We must take a strict position against the country which does wrong to us. (Indian) citizens should not use Chinese products. If 125 crore of our people do that, China will be straightened out," Pawar, who holds Finance portfolio, told reporters here. Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai had on Monday said there will be a "status quo" with regard to the three projects worth Rs 5,020-crore signed with Chinese companies, which were invest in Talegaon in Pune district.

Desai had clarified that the "status quo" did not mean cancellation of the projects and added that the state government was awaiting clear policy decisions from the Centre..

