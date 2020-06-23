BJP's Darekar raises questions over surge in cases under KDMC

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday threatened to launch an agitation in Kalyan-Dombivali belt in Thane district if the administration fails to improve its response to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Thane has been reporting 200 COVID-19 cases on an average per day.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council alleged that the number of deaths in the Kalyan Dombivali municipal limits has been on the rise due to mismanagement and lack of coordination between officials and the ruling party--Shiv Sena. He discussed the situation with the KDMC commissioner.

PTI CORR NSK NSK.