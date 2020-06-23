Delhi to get new mayors for three corporations on Wednesday

The mayoral elections for the three municipal corporations in Delhi are slated to be held on Wednesday, officials said. However, the exercise will be a mere formality, as the three BJP candidates for the posts of mayors and deputy mayors are set to be elected unopposed.

Jai Prakash (North Delhi), Nirmal Jain (East Delhi), Anamika Mithlesh (South Delhi) are the candidates for the mayoral posts of the three corporations. This is perhaps the first time when the mayoral elections for three civic bodies NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC, would be held on the same day.

Prakash is currently the chairman of the standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The last date to file nominations for the elections was June 17.

For a new South Delhi mayor the exercise will take place in the morning, for North Delhi mayor in the afternoon and then for East Delhi mayor. All safety protocols will be followed, a senior civic official said.

Seats in the main House have been marked to signify social distancing and media persons shall sit in the visitors' gallery, the official said. The then unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into north, south, and east Delhi municipal corporations in 2012.

The outgoing mayors are Avtar Singh (NDMC), Sunita Kangra (SDMC), and Anju Kamalkant (EDMC), all from the BJP. All the three municipal corporations -- North, South, and East -- in Delhi are controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The mayoral five-year tenure sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in open category. The polls got delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The names of BJP candidates for the post of deputy mayors are -- Ritu Goyal (NDMC), Hariprakash Bahadur (EDMC), and Subhash Bhadana (SDMC).

For Leader of House the names are Yogesh Verma (NDMC), Pravesh Sharma (EDMC), and Narender Chawla (SDMC), according to the list recently tweeted by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who is an ex-mayor of North Delhi.