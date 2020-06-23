Maha govt's COVID-19 strategy not proper, says Union minister

Half of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country are from Maharashtra and it is due to the Uddhav Thackeray government's improper strategy to tackle the outbreak, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at a virtual rally here on Tuesday. The BJP has been organizing virtual rallies across the country to highlight achievements of the first year of the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government, and the one at which Tomar spoke was for the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of the state.

He said policies of the Centre had made farmers better off and said the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in the state had managed to clear the development backlog of Vidarbha and Marathwada. "This present government of three political parties in Maharashtra is ruining the work of the earlier government," he claimed.

Speaking on the COVID-19 outbreak, Tomar said,"In terms of COVID-19, half the number of infections and deaths are from Maharashtra. The strategy to tackle COVID-19 in the state is not proper." Former CM Fadnavis also spoke at the virtual rally, and attacked the Uddhav Thackeray government over its agriculture policies.