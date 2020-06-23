Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt's COVID-19 strategy not proper, says Union minister

Half of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country are from Maharashtra and it is due to the Uddhav Thackeray government's improper strategy to tackle the outbreak, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at a virtual rally here on Tuesday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:56 IST
Maha govt's COVID-19 strategy not proper, says Union minister

Half of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country are from Maharashtra and it is due to the Uddhav Thackeray government's improper strategy to tackle the outbreak, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at a virtual rally here on Tuesday. The BJP has been organizing virtual rallies across the country to highlight achievements of the first year of the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government, and the one at which Tomar spoke was for the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of the state.

He said policies of the Centre had made farmers better off and said the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in the state had managed to clear the development backlog of Vidarbha and Marathwada. "This present government of three political parties in Maharashtra is ruining the work of the earlier government," he claimed.

Speaking on the COVID-19 outbreak, Tomar said,"In terms of COVID-19, half the number of infections and deaths are from Maharashtra. The strategy to tackle COVID-19 in the state is not proper." Former CM Fadnavis also spoke at the virtual rally, and attacked the Uddhav Thackeray government over its agriculture policies.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on upbeat data, trade reassurances; dollar weakens

The dollar eased and global equity markets surged on Tuesday after reassurances on the U.S.-Sino trade deal and upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe brightened the prospect of a swift economic recovery. The euro hit a one-...

Trump takes hard line on U.S. monuments, threatens force against protesters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country an...

Delhi WCD minister inspects shelter and observational homes

Delhi Minister for Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of shelter and observational homes in the national capital. He said inspections are necessary to ensure incidents like those repor...

LGBT+ stars parade rainbow-dressed pooches in Pride dog show

LGBT celebrities will join other dog lovers parading their pets in a virtual dog show for charity this month with a special category to celebrate Pride.With hundreds of dog shows and Pride parades canceled due to the coronavirus, the charit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020