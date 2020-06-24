Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump defends suspending Green Card applications till Dec 31

The US every year allocates only 1,40,000 green cards for all employment-preference immigrants, including accompanying family members. Currently, there is a backlog of almost 10 lakh foreign nationals and accompanying family members lawfully residing in the United States.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 10:25 IST
Trump defends suspending Green Card applications till Dec 31
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to suspend issuing of green cards till the end of the year, saying it was needed to give jobs to Americans. Through an executive order, Trump, in April, had suspended issuing of green cards for 90 days. On Monday, he issued a proclamation which extended the suspension till December 31, 2020.

"So, we want to give jobs to Americans right now. Right now, we want jobs going to Americans," Trump told reporters in San Luis, Arizona on Tuesday when asked by reporters to explain the suspension order. Trump, seeking another term in the White House in the November 3 presidential election, on Monday said the step was essential to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the economic crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump said that the overall unemployment rate in the country nearly quadrupled between February and May of 2020 producing some of the most extreme unemployment rates ever recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While the rate of 13.3 percent unemployment in May reflects a marked decline from April, millions of Americans remain out of work.

With the current suspension in effect, the wait time for Indian technology professionals to get legal permanent residency in the US is now running into decades. The US every year allocates only 1,40,000 green cards for all employment-preference immigrants, including accompanying family members.

Currently, there is a backlog of almost 10 lakh foreign nationals and accompanying family members lawfully residing in the United States. These applicants have been approved but are yet to receive employment green cards. The backlog is projected to increase each year because the number of foreign workers who self-sponsor or are sponsored by their US employers for green cards each year exceeds the annual allocation.

In addition to this numerical limit, there is a statutory seven percent per-country ceiling applied to each preference category, which prevents the monopolization of employment-based green cards by foreign nationals from a single country. "This per-country ceiling has created decades-long waits for nationals from large migrant-sending countries such as India and China," the latest Congressional report said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

70 years after Korean war, animosity and fear still linger

On both sides of the worlds most heavily armed border Thursday, solemn ceremonies will mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of a war that killed and injured millions, left large parts of the Korean Peninsula in the rubble, and technica...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin Americas death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with few signs of the outbreak easing in a region marked by crowded cities and high poverty levels. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Mo...

Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: FM on banker assault

A day after an assault on a female staff within bank premises in Surat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees and that she will closely follow the matter. Taki...

New York City allows swimming at beaches ahead of Independence Day weekend

Beaches in New York City will be open to the public for swimming ahead of Independence Day, after partially being reopened for Memorial Day weekend celebrations last month, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted late on Tuesday. The mayor confirmed m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020