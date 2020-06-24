BJP announces two candidates for Bihar MLC elections
The Central Election Committee of BJP announced Samrat Chaudhary and Sanjay Prakash as its candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council (MLC) elections in Bihar on Wednesday. The announcement of the names of the two candidates was done through a release by BJP's national general secretary, Arun Singh.
Polling to fill nine vacant MLC seats in Bihar will be held on July 6 and the counting process will begin soon after the polling ends, according to the Election Commission. June 25 has been set as the last date for filing nominations.
The election was slated to be held earlier this year but it had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
