Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP declares candidates for Bihar legislative council polls

The candidature of Mayukh, a Kayastha, is aimed at sending out a message to the upper castes that they should continue viewing the BJP as their first choice. By choosing Chaudhary, the party has sought to project an OBC-friendly image, which is of vital importance in a state like Bihar which has been a hotbed of the so-called Mandal politics.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:35 IST
BJP declares candidates for Bihar legislative council polls

The BJP on Wednesday announced the names of its candidates for the biennial elections to the legislative council in Bihar where it is contesting two seats. The party fielded Sanjay Prakash alias Sanjay Mayukh for a second consecutive term, besides nominating its former state unit vice president Samrat Chaudhary, according to a statement issued by the party's national headquarters in New Delhi.

The term of Mayukh, who is also the party's national media co-convenor, ended in May this year. Chaudhary's father, Shakuni Chaudhary, is a prominent leader from the Kushwaha community who was associated with Lalu Prasad, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM at different points of time.

The choice of candidates is reflective of a balancing act by the BJP ahead of the assembly polls due in a few months. The candidature of Mayukh, a Kayastha, is aimed at sending out a message to the upper castes that they should continue viewing the BJP as their first choice.

By choosing Chaudhary, the party has sought to project an OBC-friendly image, which is of vital importance in a state like Bihar which has been a hotbed of the so-called Mandal politics. The JD(U), the alliance partner of the BJP, had announced its three candidates on Tuesday. Candidates of both parties are likely to file their nomination papers on the last day, Thursday.

Nomination papers were filed by all three candidates of the RJD on Wednesday. Its alliance partner, the Congress, which is slated to get one seat, is in a fix over deciding its candidate. The party was embarrassed when in the last few days nearly 3,000 people turned up at the state headquarters with their bio-data with the request that they be considered for the berth.

State Congress president Madan Mohan Jha tried to make light of the chaos and claimed it was reflective of democracy within the party..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, Palestinians tighten restrictions as coronavirus reemerges

Israeli and Palestinian authorities have brought back some coronavirus restrictions after the number of new cases jumped in what officials fear could herald a second wave of infections.Israels cabinet on Wednesday approved legislation to re...

World News Roundup: EU travel recommendations may impede Americans and Russians; Migrant workers need support, jobs at home after pandemic disruption: ILO and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.EU travel recommendations may impede Americans and RussiansThe European Union EU hopes to reopen borders for outsiders from July, but will review individual nations COVID-19 situation fort...

Odd News Roundup: Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robot and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Japanese baseball fan enters empty stadium via robotOne lucky baseball fan was taken inside the otherwise empty Tokyo Dome for Yomiuri Giants win on Tuesday via a monitor mounted on a robot ...

Law & order situation deteriorated under Gehlot: Rajasthan BJP chief

The law and order situation has deteriorated under the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots rule, alleged Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday. He said earlier people trusted police as criminals feared them. Now criminals are ope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020