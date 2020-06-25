Left Menu
PM Modi pays rich tribute to bravehearts on 70th anniversary of Korean War

A video message from Prime Minister was screened during a commemorative ceremony to mark this solemn occasion in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:55 IST
Prime Minister Modi, in his message, recalled the Indian contribution to the ROK war effort, a contribution which came in the form of deployment of 60 PARA Field Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi paid rich tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of peace on the Korean Peninsula.

A video message from Prime Minister was screened during a commemorative ceremony to mark this solemn occasion in Seoul, Republic of Korea. The ceremony was organized by the ROK Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and presided over by ROK President Mr Moon Jae-in. Prime Minister Modi, in his message, recalled the Indian contribution to the ROK war effort, a contribution which came in the form of deployment of 60 PARA Field Hospital. The hospital rendered yeoman service during the war and provided essential medical aid both to soldiers and civilians. Prime Minister congratulated the Korean people for their resilience, hard work and resolve in building a great country from the ashes of war and also applauded the efforts of ROK Government to secure peace and stability on the Korean peninsula. He conveyed the good wishes of the Government and people of India for permanent peace on the Korean peninsula

Apart from President Moon, the ROK Minister of National Defense, other Cabinet Ministers, Ambassadors representing the countries that rendered assistance to ROK during the War, and distinguished persons of Korea were present at the ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)

