Shanta Kumar asks HP CM to withdraw his escort facility from July 1

Senior BJP leader Shnata Kumar has written to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur seeking withdrawal of his escort facility from July 1. Kumar in his letter said that he has been provided many facilities as the former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and thanked Thakur for that. He, however, said that since he is also no longer an MP and has moved away from active politics, the escort facility is needed no more.

"I am no longer an MP and have been freed from active politics as well. Due to my age I will no longer be touring around. In such a situation, now I do not require an escort facility anymore," the 85-year-old BJP leader said. Kumar said that a government vehicle and four staff attached to him serves no purpose. "The expense of lakhs of rupees for this keeps stinging me. So I urge the government to withdraw this facility as I do not need this at all," the former chief minister said in his letter to Thakur.