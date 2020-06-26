Left Menu
Maha Cabinet passes resolution to avail services of PG final year medical students in ICU, says Tope

A resolution was passed in the state Cabinet for availing the services of Post Graduate (PG) final year medical students in the intensive care unit (ICU) wards, said Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister on Thursday. He said that COVID-19 cases are expected to rise during July and August.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:05 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope while speaking to ANI on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A resolution was passed in the state Cabinet for availing the services of Post Graduate (PG) final year medical students in the intensive care unit (ICU) wards, said Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister on Thursday. He said that COVID-19 cases are expected to rise during July and August. "A resolution has been passed in the Cabinet for availing the services of PG final year medical students in ICU wards. We are procuring important anti-viral drugs and increasing their stock in each district to ensure availability," said Tope.

"COVID-19 cases are expected to rise during July and August but we are working to ensure that the fatality rate does not go up. We are increasing the number of doctors and ICU beds in the state to meet the demand," he added. The Health Minister further said that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines regarding COVID-19 are strictly being followed and government is not hiding the number of cases or deaths.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation at Pune's council hall. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 1,47,741 cases including, 63,357 active cases, 77,453 cured and 6,931 deaths so far. (ANI)

