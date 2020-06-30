There cannot be a better measure for poor: Paswan on extension of PMGKAY

BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said that the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare of the poor. The consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister said the scheme's extension by five more months will provide huge succour to the needy. "There cannot be a better step for the poor. It shows the prime minister's commitment to their welfare," he said. Paswan, who is the minister in charge of the programme, also asked states to ensure that they provide free ration to people in time, saying there have been cases that the scheme's intended beneficiaries did not get their supply at times despite the Centre having adequate stock of food grains.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi announced extension of the PMGKAY, a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till end of November. Under the scheme, five kg of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month will be given free of cost to the poor. The scheme was initially rolled out for three months.