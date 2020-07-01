Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea's Moon calls for U.S.-N.Korea leaders' summit before U.S. election

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should meet again before the U.S. presidential election in November, a Seoul official told reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:59 IST
S.Korea's Moon calls for U.S.-N.Korea leaders' summit before U.S. election
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should meet again before the U.S. presidential election in November, a Seoul official told reporters on Wednesday. Trump and Kim met for the first time in 2018 in Singapore, raising hopes of an agreement to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons program. But their second summit, in 2019 in Vietnam, fell apart when Trump rejected Kim's offer to dismantle North Korea's main nuclear facility in return for lifting some economic sanctions.

Moon made the remarks during a video conference with European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday, saying another summit between Trump and Kim would help resume the stalled nuclear negotiations, an official at Moon's office told reporters. "I believe there's a need for North Korea and the United States to try dialogue one more time before the U.S. presidential election," the official quoted Moon as saying.

"The issues of nuclear programs and sanctions will ultimately have to be resolved through North Korea-U.S. talks." Moon's office had conveyed such views to Washington and the officials there are making efforts, the official said.

Moon's comments came days after U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who led working-level negotiations with North Koreans, said there is still time for both sides to re-engage and "make substantial progress". Biegun, however, said an in-person summit would be difficult before the November election, citing the coronavirus pandemic which has all but wiped the world's diplomatic calendar clean.

"I think it's probably unlikely between now and the U.S. election, as we see events being canceled around the world," Biegun told a virtual seminar hosted by the German Marshall Fund's Brussels Forum on Monday.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea's Moon calls for U.S.-N.Korea leaders' summit before U.S. election

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should meet again before the U.S. presidential election in November, a Seoul official told reporters on Wednesday. Trump and Kim met for...

India among five bidders for 2027 Asian Cup

India has bid for the 2027 Asian Cup hosting rights along with four other countries, the Asian Football Federation AFC has revealed. The other bidders for Asias premier football tournament are Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan. Th...

e-Trio Gets A Shout-Out from Mr. Wonderful

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoirShark Tanks most beloved shark- Kevin OLeary, gives a big shout-out to Sathya Yalamanchili for his entrepreneurial drive and passion towards his mission to transform lives with e-Trio. As a seasoned inves...

Mahershala Ali to play boxing legend Jack Johnson in HBO limited series

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will be essaying the role of American boxing legend Jack Johnson in an upcoming limited series from HBO. Titled Unruly, the series is based on Ken Burns PBS documentary Unforgivable Blackness The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020