Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong alleges Modi govt blinded by rage, vendetta against its leadership; says Priyanka will not be deterred

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the entire country knows the "deep hatred and vendetta of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" towards the Congress leadership. He said the Congress does not fear from such notices and will continue to highlight the "wrong-doings of a failed Modi government".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:28 IST
Cong alleges Modi govt blinded by rage, vendetta against its leadership; says Priyanka will not be deterred

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Modi government for sending a house vacation notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying neither she nor the Congress leadership will be cowed down by such moves. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the entire country knows the "deep hatred and vendetta of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" towards the Congress leadership.

He said the Congress does not fear from such notices and will continue to highlight the "wrong-doings of a failed Modi government". "The BJP government's deep hatred and sense of vendetta for Congress leadership is well known to all. They have now touched to new lows. The notice of vacation of Priyanka Gandhi's house signals the anxiety of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. We will not be cowed down by these petty decisions of a frustrated government," he said in a video message.

The government on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi within a month, saying she is not entitled to the facility following withdrawal of her SPG protection. It had in November last year replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF.

Surjewala said the entire country has seen how some time ago the SPG security of the family of former PM late Rajiv Gandhi was taken away. PM Modi has also taken away the security of two former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, he said. "The Congress leadership and former PMs have been warning this failed government against its anti-people policies," he said, adding that they will continue to do so in future.

"Priyanka Gandhi is Indira Gandhi's grand-daughter and neither she nor the Congress leadership will be cowed down by such notices. You will not be able to stop us from highlighting the wrong-doings of a failed government, even if takes many decisions like this notice," Surjewala said. "PM Narendra Modi and his Government are blinded by rage, hatred and revenge against the Congress leadership. Unnerved by political activism of Priyanka ji in UP, Modi Government has stooped even further by issuing house vacation notice. Such frustrated attempts will not deter us," he tweeted He said Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh or Deve Gowda have shown the mirror of truth to the Modi government.

"Priyanka Gandhi has also been highlighting the failures of the UP government and she will not be deterred in championing people's voice by such fruitless and wasteful exercises that you are seeking to do blinded by revenge," he said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

In snub to Trump, Americans back immigration in pre-election poll

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, July 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - For the first time in decades, more Americans would like to see immigration rise than fall in a pre-election snub to President Donald Trump, a poll showed on Wednesday.Trump h...

New Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar meets Maharashtra Governor

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.This was his maiden call on the Governor since he took charge as the State Chief Secretary.He took over as Chief Se...

Motor racing-Abt back in Formula E with NIO after being sacked by Audi

Daniel Abt will return to the all-electric Formula E series with the NIO 333 team for the final six races of the season in Berlin after being sacked by Audi in May for an esports controversy. The 27-year-old German lost his real world drive...

Soccer-UEFA says no Plan B for Europa League final eight

UEFA says it has no Plan B for this seasons Europa League which is due to finish with an eight-team mini-tournament in Germany in August. During a video conference on Wednesday, UEFA and the German Football Federation DFB reaffirmed their c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020