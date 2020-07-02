Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump: U.S. intelligence doubted Russia urged Taliban to kill U.S. troops

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 02:52 IST
Trump: U.S. intelligence doubted Russia urged Taliban to kill U.S. troops

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not told about a reported Russian effort to get the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers because many U.S. intelligence officials doubted its veracity, a stance contradicted by four U.S. and European sources and by its inclusion in a widely read CIA report in May. "We never heard about it because intelligence never found it to be of that level. ... This didn't rise to the occasion," he told Fox Business Network. "The intelligence people... many of them didn't believe it happened at all." The four U.S. and European government sources, who are familiar with intelligence reporting, said that in recent weeks the United States had acquired fresh reporting backing up the allegations that Russia had encouraged Taliban-affiliated militants to kill U.S. and allied soldiers in Afghanistan.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the latest information caused U.S. government experts to discount the National Security Agency's questioning of the allegations. One of those sources and a fifth person familiar with the matter said the U.S. intelligence community is confident Russia encouraged the Taliban to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan but there was internal debate over whether Moscow had actually paid bounties.

A sixth person familiar with the matter said the CIA was sufficiently confident of the intelligence to include it in May in its daily flagship publication, the CIA World Intelligence Review, known informally as "The Wire." Its inclusion there "undermines the administration’s entire claim that it is not finished, it's not verified and it wasn't a fully complete product," said this person, who asked not to be identified further because of the sensitivity of the matter.

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told reporters the United States will respond strongly if it is confirmed that Russia paid militants to kill U.S. and allied soldiers in Afghanistan, without providing details. Trump has been under pressure since a New York Times report on Friday that a Russian military intelligence unit offered such bounties and a later report that he received a written briefing on the matter in February.

O'Brien and other aides tried to quell controversy over what Trump knew and when he knew it, saying that a senior CIA civil servant decided not to brief Trump verbally "because she didn't have confidence in the intelligence." He declined to say whether Trump got anything in writing.

"These are important allegations that, if they're verified I can guarantee you the president will take strong action. We've been working for several months on options," O'Brien told reporters outside the White House, though he added that Washington may never know the truth of the matter because of media leaks. After Trump over the weekend said he was not briefed on the matter, the White House said Trump was not "personally" briefed but did not address whether he had received a written report, read it, and why he had not responded more aggressively if so.

The shifting statements have generated controversy among his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats and the suggestion that Trump may have ignored or not known about a threat to U.S. troops could damage him as he seeks re-election on Nov. 3. U.S. and European investigators strongly suspect the unit of the GRU Russian military intelligence agency accused of targeting U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan using Taliban-linked militants is the same unit that was implicated in the poisoning of Russian intelligence defector Sergei Skripal in Britain, according to four sources familiar with intelligence reporting.

O'Brien on Wednesday said Trump has since been briefed on the Russian bounty reports, but declined to provide details.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong Police arrest over 370 people for using their freedom of speech and expression

On the first day after China passed the national security law, the Hong Kong Police arrested over 370 people for participating in the pro-democracy march. On the annual July 1 pro-democracy march, more than 370 people were arrested and the ...

Ukraine central bank chief abruptly resigns, citing political pressure

Ukraines Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly submitted his resignation on Wednesday, citing systematic political pressure on the banks activities and attempts to curb its independence. If the resignation is accepted by President...

Mexico celebrates start of new trade accord with US, Canada

Mexico celebrated the implementation of a new free trade agreement with Canada and the United States that it hopes will lead to more investment in its struggling economy. President Andrs Manuel Obrador will travel to Washington July 8-9 to ...

U.S. warns firms of human rights abuse risks in China's Xinjiang province

The United States on Wednesday issued an advisory warning U.S. companies about the risks faced from maintaining supply chains associated with human rights abuses in Chinas western Xinjiang province.The advisory, issued by the U.S. State, Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020