Uttarakhand Congress to protest at petrol pumps on Mondays against fuel price hike
The Uttarakhand unit of Congress has decided to step up its protests against the rising fuel prices.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:00 IST
The Uttarakhand unit of Congress has decided to step up its protests against the rising fuel prices. It will undertake a mass contact programme across the state and inform citizens about the hike in the prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas and its consequences.
Yesterday, Vice President of Uttarakhand Congress, Surya Kant Dhasmana informed media at the Rajiv Bhawan that the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Pritam Singh has planned an agitation on the issue. As per the plan the Congress party will hold protests at petrol pumps on every Monday starting from July 6.
The PCC president will launch the state-wide agitation by holding a protest at a petrol pump in Dehradun around 11.30 am on July 6. Dhasmana said that the protest will be held for one hour on every Monday till the Central government reduces the prices of petrol and diesel. (ANI)
