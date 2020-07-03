Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Black cops say discrimination, nepotism behind U.S. police race gap

Thomas Boone has spent 22 years as a police officer in Prince George's County, Maryland, a predominantly Black suburb of Washington, proudly wearing his uniform and driving his patrol car to coach kids' football and basketball teams. Some of those athletes are now 18 to 20 years old, including his own son. They might have pursued careers in law enforcement, Boone believes, but the death of George Floyd has made that less likely due to the anger directed at police, particularly in Black communities White House says economy 'roaring back,' touts safe coronavirus re-openings as cases soar

U.S. President Donald Trump's White House on Thursday rallied around the message that all was well both in the battle against coronavirus and in efforts to get the U.S. economy moving again despite several days of record spikes in new cases. Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear bid by Iraqis to avoid deportation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear a bid by a large group of Iraqis convicted of crimes in the United States to prevent imminent deportation to their home country where they say they could face persecution and torture. The justices let stand a lower court's 2018 ruling that the federal judiciary lacked the authority to stop the planned deportations. The Iraqis had argued that the U.S. Constitution's so-called suspension clause - relating to a person's ability to challenge confinement by the government - empowered courts to review their claims. U.S. should put sanctions on Russian intelligence, defense sectors: Pelosi

The United States should impose sanctions on Russia's intelligence and defense sectors, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday after a briefing on reported Russian payments to Taliban militants to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. While not disclosing what she and other top lawmakers were told about the reported bounties, Pelosi accused the White House of "putting on a con" in saying President Donald Trump was not briefed on the intelligence because it was not fully verified. Striking California nurses picket, demand equipment, better conditions to fight COVID

Hundreds of nurses formed a noisy picket line on Thursday across the street from Riverside Community Hospital in Riverside, California, entering the seventh day of a 10-day strike to demand more personal protection equipment (PPE) and better conditions in one of the counties in the state hit hardest by COVID-19. An agreement between the union and the hospital, which capped the number of patients that could be seen by a nurse, expired at the end of May. Another top New York prosecutor leaves position, creates opening for Barr

The U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, New York, is moving to high-ranking post at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, giving Attorney General William Barr a chance to put a fresh stamp on another of the nation's top prosecutors' offices. Richard Donoghue, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York since January 2018, will become principal associate deputy attorney general, reporting to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, a spokesman said. U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia report

Democratic U.S. lawmakers are highly unlikely to gain access before the Nov. 3 election to material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling after the Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear President Donald Trump's administration's bid to keep it secret. The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy. The Justice Department withheld the materials when the report was released. Texas Republicans plan in-person convention during pandemic, pressured to change

Texas Republican Party leaders will meet virtually on Thursday to decide if they will press ahead with an in-person convention in Houston later this month, or hold it online as recommended by the state medical association, a sponsor of the event. The party has come under criticism for continuing to say it plans to hold its convention in person. The Republican Party has said that masks would be recommended but not mandatory for upwards of 6,000 people expected to attend, despite surging coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Texas. Herman Cain, 2012 Republican presidential candidate, hospitalized with coronavirus

Herman Cain, a 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has been diagnosed with CVOID-19 and admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement on Thursday on his Twitter feed. Cain attended last month's Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally for President Donald Trump, supporting his fellow Republican at an event where many attendees crowded close together without wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Trump touts 'historic' jobs report as rival Biden accuses him of premature celebration

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted a government report showing the country gained a record 4.8 million jobs in June, drawing a blistering response from his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, that he was ignoring a much bleaker reality. "Today's announcement proves that our economy is roaring back," Trump said. "These are historic numbers."