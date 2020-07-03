Left Menu
Tejashwi Yadav is undoubtedly Chief Ministerial face of 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar: Manoj Jha

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday said that party leader Tejashwi Yadav is the Chief Ministerial face of the grand-alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar. He said that Yadav is working on a new all-round development model for the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:08 IST
RJD MP Manoj Jha speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday said that party leader Tejashwi Yadav is the Chief Ministerial face of the grand-alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar. He said that Yadav is working on a new all-round development model for the state. "Tejashwi Yadav has sent a message to the people of the state that the party is coming forward with an intent to form a new Bihar. Give us five years. Be it education, employment, or industries, he is working on an all-round development model," Jha told ANI here.

He said that the model will soon be presented before the people, who can then choose "whether they want the new model or the old one which never gave them anything". "Tejashwi is the Chief Ministerial face of the 'Mahagathbandhan'. He is the leader of the party with the biggest vote share in the alliance. So, anyone commenting on whether he is the CM candidate or not, would be inappropriate," Jha said.

Speaking about Tejashwi's recent remark, Jha termed it "innocent remarks of a young leader" who wants to give a new model of development to Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav had yesterday said that RJD stayed in power for 15 years but nobody can deny that party supremo Lalu Yadav did not do social justice. He had also apologised for committing any mistakes during the tenure.

"The challenges of that time were different. Lalu Yadav and later Rabri Devi tackled those challenges of the era. Now we want to ensure that there is an all-round development of Bihar. That youngster of the state don't have to go out in search of employment," Jha said. "If anyone wants to know about the work of Tejashwi Yadav. They should look at his tenure as the deputy chief minister of Bihar," he added.

He said that Tejashwi had done exemplary work during his tenure as deputy chief minister. (ANI)

