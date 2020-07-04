BJP's relief work during lockdown was biggest 'seva yagya': PM Modi

Left Menu
Speaking at the online meet about the presentation made by the BJP’s Bihar on the relief works done by it, Modi said some believed that COVID-19 will spread more in east India due to high poverty, but people proved it wrong. Praising the work of the BJP’s Rajasthan unit during the lockdown, he said this shows as to how a party can play a "constructive role" whether it is in power or in opposition during a crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 19:56 IST
Be aware and spread awareness, the prime minister said Modi said at a time when everyone is busy protecting themselves, BJP workers have dedicated themselves to the service of the poor and the needy. Image Credit: ANI

Lauding BJP workers for the party's relief work during the nationwide COVID-19-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said this was the biggest "Seva Yagya".

Addressing BJP leaders at an online meeting, 'Seva Hi Sangathan', where seven-state units of the party presented reports of the welfare works done by them, Modi cautioned them that the danger of COVID-19 remains and the festival season is set to begin. Be aware and spread awareness, the prime minister said Modi said at a time when everyone is busy protecting themselves, BJP workers have dedicated themselves to the service of the poor and the needy.

BJP workers are taking risks to carry out welfare work during the COVID-19 pandemic and some even lost their lives, he said, while paying tribute to them. Noting the scale and range of the welfare work being done by BJP workers during this time of crisis, Modi said, "The nationwide welfare work undertaken by BJP workers for so long and at such a scale during the COVID-19 crisis is the biggest 'Seva Yagya' in history." Underlining that serving the people is the philosophy of the party, Modi said for the BJP, power is a medium to serve the people and not to benefit. He also emphasised that the party has empowered the poor and the backward classes, and its 53 Dalit, 43 tribal and more than 113 OBC MPs, are testimony of this. Serving the people is part of the BJP's nationalistic approach, Modi said, adding that for BJP workers nation is first and it comes before anything. The prime minister said that nationalism is inculcated in the party's values. Speaking at the online meet about the presentation made by the BJP's Bihar on the relief works done by it, Modi said some believed that COVID-19 will spread more in east India due to high poverty, but people proved it wrong.

Praising the work of the BJP's Rajasthan unit during the lockdown, he said this shows as to how a party can play a "constructive role" whether it is in power or in opposition during a crisis. The Congress is in power in Rajasthan.

Modi applauded many state units such as those of Maharashtra and Bihar in their respective local languages Marathi and Bhojpuri. Before chairing the meet, Modi in a tweet said in these challenging times, party workers have been working tirelessly across India, helping those in need.

"For BJP karyakartas, serving the nation comes first," he tweeted. The report cards presented during the meet by the state units were on the public service works and outreach undertaken by them during the nationwide lockdown period.

At the beginning of the meeting, BJP chief J P Nadda applauded Prime Minister Modi for his exemplary leadership during the time of crisis, saying that he has been praised across the globe for his actions in tackling the pandemic. Nadda also shared details of the overall relief work done by party workers during the lockdown and said nearly four lakh workers served the elderly and sick people.

They ensured that medicines are delivered to such people regularly, to ensure they stay healthy, he said. Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Giriraj Singh besides party president J P Nadda, joined the online meeting from the BJP headquarters in the national capital, while Modi connected via video link from his residence.

