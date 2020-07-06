Left Menu
Congress leader Jitin Prasada looks to unite all Brahmins in UP with Brahman Chetna Parishad

In a statement issued on the letterhead of 'Brahman Chetna Parishad', Prasada said a decision has been taken to hold a dialogue with as many people as possible through social media platforms to unite Brahmins. Talking to newspersons, he stressed that the Congress party had nothing to do with this programme.

06-07-2020
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jitin Prasada on Monday said his 'Brahman Chetna Parishad' would work towards uniting all Brahmins in the state by holding a dialogue with them on social media, especially for those facing atrocities. In a statement issued on the letterhead of 'Brahman Chetna Parishad', Prasada said a decision has been taken to hold a dialogue with as many people as possible through social media platforms to unite Brahmins.

Talking to newspersons, he stressed that the Congress party had nothing to do with this programme. "It (Brahman Chetna Parishad) was launched during the 2017 UP Vidhan Sabha elections and had held Brahman sammelans in Lucknow and Kanpur and had taken out Brahman yatras in Basti, Pratapgarh, Amethi and Allahabad," he claimed, while also adding that he was the convenor of the organisation.

The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is dismal and Brahmins are being targeted, Prasada claimed. Those who are in the ruling party are "happy" but the others are facing atrocities, the former Union minister said.

A dialogue called 'Brahm Jagran Samvad' will be held to know about the problems faced by the Brahmin community and raise them at the right platform, he added. Replying to a question about the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur being a Brahmin, he said that Vikas Dubey is a terrorist and strong action should be taken against him.

When asked if he had consulted his party before starting this programme, he clarified that the his organisation had nothing to do with the Congress party. "I am doing what I think is right," he said. Meanwhile, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said it is Prasada's personal issue and that he had nothing to say about the outfit.

In the statement, Prasad said there is a threat to the existence of Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh. Brahmins have to wander here and there for justice. They have never encroached upon the rights of any other section of society and today when they are being deprived of their rights they will have to come forward to save themselves, he stated..

