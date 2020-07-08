Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn MLAs say govt sidelining them in battle against COVID-19

He said ministers will have to meet senior officials in their designated talukas regularly to ensure the outbreak is contained. Goa Forward Party chief Vijay Sardesai in a tweet on Tuesday evening said, "Ministers allotted talukas are meeting officials and ruling MLAs to discuss #COVID19Outbreak sans Opp MLAs, in the backdrop of growing number of positive cases in Goa and insufficient health infrastructure.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 14:29 IST
Oppn MLAs say govt sidelining them in battle against COVID-19

Some opposition MLAs in Goa have claimed the state government was not taking them into confidence while formulating strategies to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. The ruling BJP, however, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been meeting the opposition leaders and they are being taken into confidence.

Sawant earlier said each minister will be allotted a taluka to oversee implementation of norms to combat the coronavirus outbreak. He said ministers will have to meet senior officials in their designated talukas regularly to ensure the outbreak is contained.

Goa Forward Party chief Vijay Sardesai in a tweet on Tuesday evening said, "Ministers allotted talukas are meeting officials and ruling MLAs to discuss #COVID19Outbreak sans Opp MLAs, in the backdrop of growing number of positive cases in Goa and insufficient health infrastructure. Did these meetings discuss the mysterious Plan B that @visrane (health minister) referred to?" Besides, Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte in a tweet said, "The BJP government by-passing the elected MLAs to further its own agenda during a pandemic is a new low even by BJP Goas standards." "Holding private meetings with only BJP MLAs for 'awareness drive' in constituencies where they have no MLAs is clearly unethical to overtake in a chain of line," he said. Instead, if they genuinely wanted to spread awareness and extend help to Goenkars (Goans), they should have allocated responsibilities to local MLAs...only that wouldnt get BJP Goa any political brownies, he added.

Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar refuted the claims, saying the meetings were being held to understand the ground-level situation. "There was no need to call local MLAs as the chief minister has been meeting them and they are taken into confidence, he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayor in home quarantine after PA tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar is under home quarantine after his Personal Assistant tested positive for COVID-19, a city civic body official said here on Wednesday. He has been in home isolation since yesterday after his PA tested positiv...

SC says order in 2-3 weeks on HC quashing AP govt ordinance curtailing tenure of SEC

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it intends to dispose of in couple of weeks a batch of pleas, including one filed by Andhra Pradesh government, challenging the high court order which struck down an ordinance curtailing the tenure of the st...

Sebi asks 5 individuals to make open offer to shareholders of Sungold Capital

Markets regulator Sebi has directed five individuals to make an open offer for acquiring shares of Sungold Capital Ltd as they failed to make such offers after their shareholdings crossed a certain threshold back in 2007. Under Sebi norms,...

GJEPC calls for reduction in import duty for polished diamonds

The Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC has urged the government to reduce polished diamond import duty from 7.5 to 2.5 per cent so that the country can emerge as a global hub and increase duty collections due to greater volumes. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020