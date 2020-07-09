Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's Merkel: Pandemic highlights limits of populism

It sparked what is likely to be the worst economic crisis in Europe in almost a century, according to the European Commission, after the disease ravaged health care systems and forced the closure of businesses, transport systems and schools. Merkel's remarks to the European Parliament came as the leaders of Italy and Spain — the first EU countries to impose far-reaching lockdowns and two of the worst-hit countries in the world — urged fellow EU members to agree at a summit next week on “ambitious terms” for the recovery fund to help get economies back on track.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 09-07-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 00:05 IST
Germany's Merkel: Pandemic highlights limits of populism
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The coronavirus pandemic is showing the limits of "fact-denying populism," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday, as she urged European Union countries to quickly agree on a major economic recovery package and deprive nationalists of any opportunity to take advantage of the crisis. The virus has killed more than 100,000 people in the 27 EU nations. It sparked what is likely to be the worst economic crisis in Europe in almost a century, according to the European Commission, after the disease ravaged health care systems and forced the closure of businesses, transport systems and schools.

Merkel's remarks to the European Parliament came as the leaders of Italy and Spain — the first EU countries to impose far-reaching lockdowns and two of the worst-hit countries in the world — urged fellow EU members to agree at a summit next week on "ambitious terms" for the recovery fund to help get economies back on track. "The depth of the economic decline demands that we hurry," Merkel told lawmakers. "We must waste no time — only the weakest would suffer from that. I very much hope that we can reach an agreement this summer. That will require a lot of readiness to compromise from all sides — and from you too." Germany took over the task of chairing EU meetings on July 1 and faces the daunting challenge of seeking a compromise on the coronavirus recovery fund worth as much as 750 billion euros (USD 850 billion). Berlin must also help chaperone through a European budget for the next seven years, which will be linked to the recovery fund, to confront the recession.

"We must not be naive: In many member states, opponents of Europe are just waiting to misuse the crisis for their ends," Merkel said. "We must show them all where the added value of cooperation in the European Union lies. We must show that a return to nationalism means not more, but less control." Without explicitly naming any countries or politicians, Merkel pointed to cautionary examples elsewhere. "We are seeing at the moment that the pandemic can't be fought with lies and disinformation, and neither can it be with hatred and agitation," she said.

"Fact-denying populism is being shown its limits," she added to applause. "In a democracy, facts and transparency are needed. That distinguishes Europe, and Germany will stand up for it during its presidency." Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in May proposed creating a one-time 500 billion-euro ($563 billion) recovery fund that would be filled through shared EU borrowing. That is a big step for Germany, breaking with its long-standing opposition to any kind of joint borrowing. The EU's executive commission expanded on the proposal, putting forward plans for a 750 billion-euro fund made up mostly of grants. It faces resistance from countries dubbed the "Frugal Four" — Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden — that oppose grants and are reluctant to give money away without strings attached.

"It is right and important for the regions particularly hard hit by the crisis, and above all the people who live there, to be able to count on our solidarity," Merkel said Wednesday. "It is in our very own interests — but at the same time, that also means the effort that is necessary for the good of all must not overburden the economically strong member states in a one-sided way." Merkel is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Berlin on Thursday. In Madrid, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte exhorted his European partners to be bold in their response to the pandemic or risk endangering the bloc's common market and economy.

"If we end up going for the most diluted option, that would be an erroneous approach because it wouldn't help any country at all," Conte told reporters after meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez. "Europe must give an ambitious political response." Southern European countries are pressing for a no-strings-attached approach to the recovery fund at the summit in Brussels on July 17-18. That will be first in-person meeting of the bloc's leaders since the outbreak hit the continent. Sánchez, said that the planned fund could be "historic" and comparable to the significance of the EU's foundation or the establishment of the euro single currency. He said consensus among EU leaders was needed no later than this month.

"Recovery and unity are two faces of the same coin," Sánchez said. "Without unity, there will be no recovery, it's important that we convey that to our European partners.".

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. envoy says U.N. vote on Russia bid to cut Syria aid access is 'good versus evil'

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft urged her Security Council counterparts on Wednesday to oppose a Russian bid to cut border access for aid deliveries to millions of Syrian civilians, describing the choice as good versus evi...

United sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its US staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry. The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in j...

New York attorney general recommends reducing mayor's power over police

New York Attorney General Letitia James recommended that New York Citys mayor give up sole control over the city police commissioners hiring, in a preliminary report released on Wednesday on her probe into the policing of recent protests.Sh...

Facebook takes down accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger Stone

Facebook Inc on Wednesday removed 50 personal and professional pages connected to U.S. President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone, who is due to report to prison next week. The social media platform said Stone and his associates, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020