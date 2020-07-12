Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan crisis: Kapil Sibal says he is worried for Congress

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to topple his government, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday was the first to go public on the crisis saying he he was worried for the party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 13:50 IST
Rajasthan crisis: Kapil Sibal says he is worried for Congress
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to topple his government, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday was the first to go public on the crisis saying he he was worried for the party. Seeking a quick resolution of the "crisis", he asked when would the party leadership "wake up". "Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables," he said on Twitter. Sources said a crisis is brewing within the Rajasthan Congress with deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs not sharing good ties with Chief Minister Gehlot. The flash point between the two top leaders in Rajasthan was a probe ordered by the state police into "poaching" of MLAs and a notice sent to Pilot, which has not gone well with him. The Rajasthan police has issued notices to Gehlot and his deputy Pilot to record their statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple their Congress government, sources said on Saturday.

The police's special operations group (SOG) also sent a notice to Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi to record his statement, they said. The move came after the SOG on Friday registered an FIR against two people, who have been detained, for their alleged involvement in horse trading of Congress MLAs for toppling the Gehlot government. Gehlot on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering his legislators large sums of money and said his administration is not just stable but will complete its five-year term.

The BJP had asked Gehlot to prove his allegation of horse-trading levelled against it or quit politics, and claimed he was targeting the opposition party as he was unable the check the infighting in the state Congress.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FPIs pull out Rs 2,867 cr in July so far

Foreign portfolio investors FPI have pulled out Rs 2,867 crore from Indian markets in July so far, mainly on account of profit booking after surge in Indian equities. The overseas investors pulled out a net Rs 2,210 crore from equities and ...

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA quits party, joins BJP, says BJP state chief V D Sharma.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA quits party, joins BJP, says BJP state chief V D Sharma....

J-K: BJP leaders meet slain party man Wasim Bari's family, offer support

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday met with the family members of former Bandipora BJP chief Wasim Bari, who was killed in a terrorist attack, alon...

2 key accused in gold smuggling case brought to Kerala

The two key accused in the gold smuggling case in Kerala, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, were brought to the state on Sunday, a day after being taken into custody by the NIA in Bengaluru, as Congress workers staged protests against them at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020