Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Congress MLA quits party, joins BJP

He also met senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti, who in 2003 represented the Bada Malhera seat in the state Assembly. Madhya Pradesh Assembly's pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said Lodhis resignation as MLA has been accepted.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:34 IST
MP: Congress MLA quits party, joins BJP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a setback for the Madhya Pradesh Congress, its MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi resigned from the party as well as membership of the state Assembly and joined the BJP on Sunday. Lodhi, who represented the Bada Malhera Assembly seat in Chhatarpur district, joined the BJP at the ruling partys state headquarters here in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On the occasion, state BJP chief V D Sharma announced Lodhi's induction into the party fold. Chouhan and Sharma welcomed Lodhi into the BJP.

Talking to reporters after joining the saffron party, Lodhi said, "I have resigned as MLA. My resignation has been accepted. Only the BJP can develop Bada Malhera Assembly constituency and the Bundelkhand region. The chief minister also approved developmental schemes for my area." Before joining the party, Lodhi went to Chouhan's residence on Sunday morning. He also met senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti, who in 2003 represented the Bada Malhera seat in the state Assembly.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly's pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said Lodhis resignation as MLA has been accepted. He submitted the resignation on Saturday. I told him to reconsider it till Sunday. But, he again came to me today and requested to accept the resignation. So, his resignation has been accepted, he said.

With this, the Congress's strength in the state Assembly has been reduced to 91. In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the Congress after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP, resulting in the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government.

On March 23, Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term. Following the resignation of 23 members and death of two sitting legislators, the effective strength of the 230- member state Assembly at present is 205.

The BJP currently has 107 MLAs in the state Assembly. Besides, the House also has four Independent MLAs, two of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh to UP govt: Instead of weekend curbs, opt for four-day workweek

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a four-day working week to contain coronavirus instead of imposing a stricter lockdown on weekends. The SP chief, however, said emergency ser...

Pulse oximeters like ‘surakha kavach’, have minimised COVID-19 deaths in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed pulse oximeters as suraksha kavach protective shield that have helped minimise COVID-19 deaths of patients under home isolation in Delhi. Delhi government has provided pulse oximeters to asymp...

Rajasthan: Nagaur MP get death threat

Rajasthans Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has allegedly received a death threat, the video of which has gone viral on social media. A man, who identified himself as Lala Gurjar, threatened the MP for speaking against criminals like Jagan Gurjar ...

US remains India's top trading partner in 2019-20

The US remained Indias top trading partner for the second consecutive fiscal in 2019-20, which shows increasing economic ties between the two countries. According to the data of the commerce ministry, in 2019-20, the bilateral trade between...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020