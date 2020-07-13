BJP leader Rahul Sinha demands CBI inquiry into death of party MLA in West Bengal

BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of the party's MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Roy, whose body was found hanging in front of his residence. "We demand a CBI inquiry into the killing of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Ray. Trinamool Congress is behind this killing and has made it look like a suicide. I request the West Bengal CM to order a CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing," said Rahul Sinha

"Today morning the BJP MLA from Hemantabad in Uttar Dinajpur district was murdered. This is a pre-planned conspiracy and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is involved and behind this murder. They tried to pass it as a suicide as they have done earlier too," he said. "I demand a CBI enquiry of the murder. I request Mamata Banerjee to order a CBI enquiry so that everything becomes clear. The TMC is afraid of BJP's growing power in Uttar Dinajpur district," he added.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that there is a need for a thorough probe in connection with the death of Debendra Nath Roy in order to unravel the truth about political violence. Tagging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he tweeted, "Political violence and vendetta shows no signs of abating."

"Death of Debendra Nath Roy, Hemtabad MLA-Uttar Dinajpur District, raises serious issues including allegations of murder. Need for a thorough impartial probe to unravel the truth and blunt political violence," he added. The body of Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning.

According to Raiganj Zila SP Sumit Kumar, the police reached the spot, after getting the information from local residents. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)