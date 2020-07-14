Left Menu
BJP AP president expresses shock over Vishakapatnam blast

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh president, Kanna Lakshminarayana, on Tuesday expressed shock over the blast that took place in Vishakapatnam's Pharma City on Monday night.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:10 IST
BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana. (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh president, Kanna Lakshminarayana, on Tuesday expressed shock over the blast that took place in Vishakapatnam's Pharma City on Monday night. The BJP president expressed his condolences for the bereaved family and demanded that the state government should compensate the victims of the incident. "The victims of the blast must be provided good medical aid and compensation should be given to the injured," he added.

At least one person was injured in the fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical company in JN Pharma City at Parawada in Visakhapatnam late on Monday night, police said. On May 7 love 11 people lost their lives due to a Styrene gas leak from LG Polymers plant near a village of RR Venkatapuram in Vishakapatnam. 600 others were hospitalised.

On June 30 a leak of benzimidazole gas at a unit of Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited in the same Parawada area killed two employees and affected four others. (ANI)

