Cong's weakness behind Rajasthan crisis: BJP

The political crisis in Rajasthan has been caused by "weakness" within the Congress, the BJP said on Tuesday as it hit back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for blaming it for the turmoil. "Dear Ashok Gehlot, closing your eyes does not make the sun disappear. There is weakness in the structure of your house, and you are blaming the BJP national leadership for this," BJP vice president Om Prakash Mathur, who is a senior party leader from the state, said. Another BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, who is also a party spokesperson, set tongues wagging with his tweet, "In aviation, every flight plan includes an alternate airport or airstrip to divert to in the event of technical problems or severe bad weather. Every experienced pilot knows this." Though the BJP has made no official comment about any political negotiation with rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot, sources said he has spoken to some leaders from the saffron party. Sources close to Pilot had though insisted earlier that he would not join the BJP. The BJP, the sources said, is keeping a close watch on numbers of Congress MLAs who are supporting Gehlot and those who are with Pilot. The Congress on Tuesday sacked Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.