Young leaders must not be neglected, says Sumitra Mahajan

Amid the crisis in the Congress government in Rajasthan, senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said young leadership should not be neglected in politics and claimed her party had started thinking in this direction.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:07 IST
Amid the crisis in the Congress government in Rajasthan, senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said young leadership should not be neglected in politics and claimed her party had started thinking in this direction. She said the young should also get an opportunity to show their abilities in politics.

Queried on the turn of events in Rajasthan, Mahajan (77) said, "There is an internal battle (in the Congress) going on in Rajasthan. But the time has come that there should be no neglect of youth leadership (in politics). BJP, in a way, has started thinking that young leaders should not be ignored. The young should also get a chance to show their abilities in politics." Mahajan, a former MP from Indore who did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as she had crossed 75 years of age, did not give a direct comment on the Rajasthan crisis claiming it was Congress' "internal problem". Before interacting with the media, Mahajan launched the BJP's 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Tulsi' campaign in Sanver, where a bypoll will be held after MLA Tulsiram Silawat quit the Assembly as well as the Congress and joined the BJP.

