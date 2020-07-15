Left Menu
Development News Edition

John Hickenlooper reports $5.2 million haul in Senate bid

Former Colorado Gov John Hickenlooper's Senate campaign reports a $5.2 million fundraising haul over the past three months, calling it a record for any Senate candidate in state history. Hickenlooper, a former presidential candidate, outraised Gardner in the first three months of the year. The Democratic campaign on Wednesday reported raising the $5.2 million between April 1 and June 30.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:00 IST
John Hickenlooper reports $5.2 million haul in Senate bid
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Colorado Gov John Hickenlooper's Senate campaign reports a $5.2 million fundraising haul over the past three months, calling it a record for any Senate candidate in state history. Hickenlooper's haul is significant, though it comes as his fellow Democratic hopefuls have been shattering Senate fundraising records nationally. Hickenlooper in November will be facing Sen. Cory Gardner, who is considered the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection. Hickenlooper, a former presidential candidate, outraised Gardner in the first three months of the year.

The Democratic campaign on Wednesday reported raising the $5.2 million between April 1 and June 30. It said donations came from all of Colorado's 58 counties. The period includes the weeks running up to Colorado's June 30 Democratic primary, which Hickenlooper won handily despite a series of gaffes. Gardner and other Republicans began a multimillion-dollar ad campaign against Hickenlooper before the primary concluded, and Hickenlooper's allies have hit back.

Democrats would need to net three seats and win the presidency to gain control of the Senate.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Central African Republic seeing surge in GBV since COVID-19 begins

The Central African Republic CAR is seeing a surge in gender-based violence GBV since the COVID-19 virus pandemic and measures to control it began, with reported injuries to women and children spiking by 69 percent, a new UNDP-led study fin...

Italy takes control of motorways as Benettons yield on Atlantia

Italy will bring thousands of kilometres of roads back under state control after the powerful Benetton family agreed to give up its stake in Atlantias motorway unit to avoid the threatened cancellation of its lucrative operating concession....

Woman constable of Delhi Police found dead

A 23-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police posted at Tihar jail was found dead at her rented accommodation in southwest Delhis Palam village on Wednesday, police said. Police suspect that someone known to the victim might have killed her...

Many senior bureaucrats test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Several senior bureaucrats, including the Commissioner and Secretary to Assam Governor, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday. At least five senior officials have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 2-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020