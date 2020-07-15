Pilot betrayed party: Cong leader
Former AICC secretary Moolchand Meena on Wednesday slammed dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, saying he betrayed the party despite being given position and respect. He was established in Rajasthan but he worked to damage the party with longing for a post and childishness,” the senior Congress leader said in a statement.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:18 IST
Former AICC secretary Moolchand Meena on Wednesday slammed dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, saying he betrayed the party despite being given position and respect. “His rebellion despite the fact that he was given everything by the party is surprising. He was established in Rajasthan but he worked to damage the party with longing for a post and childishness,” the senior Congress leader said in a statement. Meena said the party gave Pilot the place and respect his father had but the leader “lost morality and betrayed the party”
Meena, a former Rajya Sabha MP, also backed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and demanded that investigation be launched into the entire incident
Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president due to his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.
