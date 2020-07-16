Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump has not ruled out sanctions on Chinese officials-official

U.S. President Donald Trump has not ruled out additional sanctions on top Chinese officials as a result of actions he took on Monday to punish China for its handling of Hong Kong, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council said on Tuesday. Trump signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 03:16 IST
Trump has not ruled out sanctions on Chinese officials-official
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump has not ruled out additional sanctions on top Chinese officials as a result of actions he took on Monday to punish China for its handling of Hong Kong, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council said on Tuesday.

Trump signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act on Monday. It allows him to impose sanctions and visa restrictions on Chinese officials and financial institutions involved in the imposition of China's new national security law in Hong Kong. Bloomberg News reported that Trump has ruled out additional sanctions on top Chinese officials for now so as not to further escalate tensions with Beijing.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot noted that Trump last week issued sanctions against Chinese Communist Party officials for their treatment of minority Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province. "In no way has he taken anything off the table with respect to further sanctions of party officials for actions in Hong Kong or on other issues. Any suggestion otherwise by anonymous sources is flat out wrong," Ullyot said.

White House discussions are ongoing about potential targets for U.S. sanctions over Hong Kong and no final decisions have been made, according to a person familiar with the matter. U.S. policymakers have assembled a list of officials at various levels of the Chinese government and Communist Party, the source said.

Among the names being pushed by some congressional China hawks is Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who has backed Beijing's implementation of a new draconian national security law in Hong Kong, the source said. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the legislation Trump signed, plus an executive order ending Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law were justified.

"General Secretary Xi Jinping made a choice to violate the Chinese Communist Party's promises to Hong Kong that were made in U.N.-registered treaty. He didn't have to do that and he made that choice," Pompeo told reporters. "We have to deal with China as it is, not as we wish it to be."

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Campaign donations to Democrats pick up in battle for U.S. Senate

Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate benefited from a surge in campaign contributions this spring, official documents showed on Wednesday, as President Donald Trumps falling poll numbers fanned hopes of Democrats capturing the chamber ...

Soccer-Porto clinch league title with 2-0 win over Sporting

Porto won their 29th Portuguese league title with two games to spare after second-half goals from captain Danilo Pereira and striker Moussa Marega secured a 2-0 home victory over Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Porto top the 18-team first div...

Golf-LPGA braced for positive tests, tournament cancellations

The LPGA Tour, the elite womens professional golf circuit, will restart its COVID-19-interrupted season this month expecting positive tests and as many as three events to be cancelled, commissioner Mike Whan said on Wednesday.Whan was posit...

N.Macedonia's pro-EU SDSM set to win parliamentary vote

North Macedonias Social Democrats who pledged to take the Balkan country to the European Union are set to win the parliamentary vote on Wednesday, state election commission parliamentary results showed. The ruling SDSM party of the most rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020