South Korea court overturns conviction of likely presidential contender

Lee Jae-Myung, the governor of Gyeonggi province, was convicted in 2019 of abuse of power and lying about his attempt to incarcerate his brother in a mental hospital in 2012. He was fined 3 million won ($2,500), which according to the law, strips him of eligibility to run for public office.
But Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su ruled that Lee's remarks about his brother, made in a 2018 election debate, were in response to questions from an opponent and it was undemocratic for a state institution to regulate such comments. "Such remarks cannot be regarded as a public act as their intention was to actively and unilaterally disclose factual information regardless of the debate topic or context," Kim said.
Lee thanked the top court in a Facebook post for what he called a just decision. "You have reaffirmed the faith that fake cannot defeat the truth," he said.
"I have just realized how lucky I am to even be able to breathe here," said Lee. "As grateful, I am for the opportunity to continue my work." A former human rights lawyer and activist, Lee, is considered a likely top contender for the 2022 presidential election, consistently ranking second in opinion polls among possible liberal candidates.
President Moon Jae-in was elected in 2017. Presidents in South Korea serve one five-year term.
