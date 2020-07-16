Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP Cong forms panel to probe Guna Dalit couple beating case

Officials had said that the Dalit couple, who were being removed from a plot of government land allotted for a college in Guna city, protested and drank pesticide on Tuesday. The couple had also refused to go to a hospital so the police had to use force to take them to hospital, the district collector had claimed on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:13 IST
MP Cong forms panel to probe Guna Dalit couple beating case

Opposition Congress in the BJP- ruled Madhya Pradesh on Thursday formed a seven-member committee to probe the alleged beating of a Dalit couple in Guna town of the state by the police, a party leader said. State Congress president Kamal Nath constituted this panel to investigate the incident, Nath's media coordinator, Narendra Singh Saluja said.

"The panel comprises state Congress working presidents Ramniwas Rawat and Surendra Choudhary, former ministers Bala Bachchan and Jaivardhan Singh, MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa, former MLA Phool Singh Barraiya and state Congress spokesman and former Bhopal mayor Vibha Patel," he said. Officials had said that the Dalit couple, who were being removed from a plot of government land allotted for a college in Guna city, protested and drank pesticide on Tuesday.

The couple had also refused to go to a hospital so the police had to use force to take them to hospital, the district collector had claimed on Wednesday. The Congress condemned the use of force against the Dalit couple and demanded action against those responsible for the incident.

"A Dalit couple was mercilessly beaten up by the cops. What kind of jungle raj is this?" former chief minister Kamal Nath said in a tweet.

"If it was related to government land, it (the issue) can be legally resolved...but beating him, his wife and a kid is not justified...stern action should be taken against those responsible for it," the former chief minister said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned the incident. Sharing on Twitter a purported video of the incident that showed the police hitting a Dalit man mercilessly with batons and his wife and others trying to save him, Gandhi said, "Our fight is against this mindset and injustice".

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Wednesday night removed Guna collector and superintendent of police. Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that the chief minister also ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

PTI MAS NP NP.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures fall as China data weighs ahead of bank earnings, economic data

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after a surprise drop in Chinas retail sales signaled a bumpy economic recovery, with investors now turning to the next set of quarterly bank earnings and economic data to gauge the pace of a domest...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia central bank will consider rate cut next week, deputy governor says

Russias central bank will consider cutting interest rates next week, but it has already used much of its room to ease policy and foresees limits to what it can do in the future, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told Reuters.The central bank ...

Clashes resume on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Clashes resumed between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on the South Caucasus nations shared border Thursday morning, with both sides blaming each other for attacks that continue the worst outbreak of hostilities in years. Armenias Defense ...

Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during protests

Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during a protest against the constitutional reform that allows President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036. Moscow police said Thursday they detained 132 protesters. The OVD-Info rights g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020