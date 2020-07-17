Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi flays assault on Dalits in MP's Guna

A purported video of the incident on social media showed the police mercilessly hitting with batons a Dalit man as well as his wife and some others who were trying to save him. Sharing the video of the assault on Twitter, Gandhi said, "Our fight is against this mindset and injustice".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 00:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi flays assault on Dalits in MP's Guna
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the attack on Dalits by policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, saying "our fight is against this injustice". A purported video of the incident on social media showed the police mercilessly hitting with batons a Dalit man as well as his wife and some others who were trying to save him.

Sharing the video of the assault on Twitter, Gandhi said, "Our fight is against this mindset and injustice". Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the BJP over the incident and said the Congress will fight against the injustice.

"Attack the poor, attack on dalits, attack on farmer, and attack on democracy. This is the real face and character of the BJP. The Congress will fight out against this injustice," she said in a tweet in Hindi, while sharing the video. Officials had said a Dalit couple, who was being removed from a plot of government land allotted for a college in Guna city, consumed pesticide in protest on Tuesday.

"The (farm) land was reserved for a government model college. Rajkumar Ahirwar (38) and his wife Savitri (35) were working on the land. Gabbu Pardi, who had encroached on the land, had given them work," District Collector S Vishwanathan had said. When officials asked them to vacate the field, they protested and drank pesticide at the behest of those who had encroached on the land, he had claimed.

The two also refused to go to hospital so the police had to use force to take them to hospital, the collector had claimed. Taking a serious view of the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered transfer of the collector and Superintendent of Police.

