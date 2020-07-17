CM has sufficient support to continue to lead govt: Raj minister

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday reiterated that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had the support of 109 MLAs and that he would continue to lead the government. "BJP has a conspiracy to weaken democracy and it will not succeed in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has all the updates and information," he told reporters.

Sharma claimed that 109 MLAs were in support of the government. He accused the BJP of attempting to topple the government through horse-trading amid the coronavirus crisis. Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas also accused the BJP of using the politics of horse-trading to bring down the elected government on the basis of money. He said Congress MLAs should not betray the party.

"We have won elections on Congress tickets and betraying the party is a sin," he said.