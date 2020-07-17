Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some BJP MLAs in touch with Cong, claims Maha minister

Hitting out at the opposition BJP over its "lust for power" and "dirty politics", Thakur said that Maharashtra has given a new formula to the country. She also said that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was stable.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:06 IST
Some BJP MLAs in touch with Cong, claims Maha minister

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Friday claimed that some of the 105 BJP MLAs in the state were in touch with her party and there would an "earthquake" if their names were made public. Hitting out at the opposition BJP over its "lust for power" and "dirty politics", Thakur said that Maharashtra has given a new formula to the country.

She also said that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was stable. In a video statement posted on Twitter, Thakur hit out BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he was surrounded by the people who are outsiders.

She was referring to the leaders, who had quit the Congress and the NCP and joined the BJP ahead of the state Assembly polls held last year. "This shows how weak they are. How many out of the 105 MLAs of the BJP have come from other parties? Do you have guarantee that they will always remain with the BJP? If the names of those from the 105 MLAs, who are in touch with the Congress, are revealed, there will be an earthquake!" she said.

Thakur criticised the BJP saying that despite having a majority government at the Centre, it was trying to destablise the governments led by other parties in the states. "BJP's lust for power and dirty politics was seen in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and now Rajasthan," the minister for women and child welfare said.

"The Maharashtra government is stable. The state has given a new formula to the country and I feel it will be a success," she said. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had joined hands to form the government in Maharashtra in November last year after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party parted ways with the BJP over sharing of the chief minister's post.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Haikyuu Season 5 is one of the most anticipated anime series. Fans are worried thinking that the fifth season will take much time as Season 4 has been postponed.Haikyuu Season 4s second half was due to be released in July this year. But the...

Players are fit, fine and raring to go: Man Utd manager ahead of FA Cup semifinal

Ahead of the FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said players are fit, fine and raring to go. United secured a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and...

UK PM sets out COVID-19 lockdown roadmap with back to work message

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday set out his roadmap for further lifting of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions with a back to work message that will give employers more discretion to be able to have their employees travelling to t...

#DNAFightsRape Drives Pledge to Make India Rape Free

Marks the Day of International Criminal Justice New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India As the country witnesses a surge in crime post lockdown, the incidence of sexual offence and rape continues to be the top-most concern for the sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020