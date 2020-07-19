Fadnavis meets Nadda, apprises him of BJP's contribution in Maharashtra's fight against COVID-19

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi on Saturday. The Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly apprised the BJP chief of the work done by BJP workers in the worst-affected state from the COVID-19 infection.

"Met our BJP national president JP Naddaji in New Delhi this evening and briefed on BJP works in Maharashtra and how our lakhs of Karyakartas are working for the last person in this COVID-19 pandemic situation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji," Fadnavis' tweet read. Meanwhile, with 8,348 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday.

The total count in the state stands at 3,00,937, including 1,23,377 active cases, 1,65,663 discharged and 11,596 fatalities, said the State Health Department. Mumbai alone reported 1,199 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 death in the last 24 hours, taking the city's count to 1,00,178 while 5,647 succumbed to the virus so far. There are 24,039 active cases in the city. (ANI)