Phone tapping allegations must be probed thoroughly: Manoj Jha

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Monday said that the phone tapping allegations in Rajasthan must be thoroughly probed and that comments must not be made on the mere assumption of conflicts within the Rajasthan Congress. Pointing on the phone tapping issue, he said, "If there was any phone tapping, then there are several mechanisms to probe. If the same would have happened to others, then BJP wouldn't have sought for the probe to reveal the truth?"

"The phone tapping must be probed thoroughly and those in public life must be held accountable if found guilty," the Rajya Sabha MP added further. A Jaipur court on Saturday sent Sanjay Jain, accused by the Congress of alleged horse-trading and linked it to supposed audio-tapes, on four-day custody of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police.

A day before, two FIRs were registered by the SOG based on the complaint filed by Congress leader Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which the party claimed was a conversation about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government. Union Minister Gajendra Singh and rebel Congress leader Bhanwarlal Sharma were also named in the FIR. Earlier on July 14, Gehlot sacked his Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister and the latter's loyals from his council of ministers, accusing them of being of a conspiracy to topple the state government. (ANI)