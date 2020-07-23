Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US 'always possible'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 03:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 03:50 IST
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was "always possible" he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the United States in the wake of the State Department's order to close Beijing's consulate in Houston.
Trump, at a White House news conference, noted that a fire was spotted on the Houston consulate's grounds after the State Department ordered the closure in 72 hours. "I guess they were burning documents and burning papers," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- United States
- Chinese
- Houston
- State Department
- White House
- Beijing
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Disengagement process between India, China troops completed at Patrolling Point 15, Chinese move back by 2 km
Chinese troops move back by 2 km at LAC friction points in Eastern Ladakh
China coerces hundreds of Chinese-born critics in US to return home, FBI chief says
Chinese troops move back by 2 km at LAC friction points in Eastern Ladakh
Withdrawal of Chinese troops in Hot Springs complete; pull back continues in other areas: Sources